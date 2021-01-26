The Whitman County commissioners are discussing giving $10,000 to help a group dedicated to the wildfire recovery efforts of Malden and Pine City hire a grant researcher, writer and manager.
This news comes days after Washington’s congresswomen sent letters to President Joe Biden urging him to sign a federal emergency disaster declaration for Washington state communities devastated by last fall’s wildfires.
Commissioner Michael Largent stated in a Jan. 11 meeting that the grant writer would help find funds to aid recovery in Malden and Pine City, such as money for wildfire relief, a new library and food pantry.
On Monday, Commissioner Art Swannack said he hopes the commissioners can vote on a final draft of a memorandum of understanding next week to make the county’s $10,000 allocation official. Avista and other organizations would also provide money, Swannack said.
The grant writer would work for the Pine Creek Community Restoration Long Term Recovery Organization, a group of community members that formed following the Labor Day fire that destroyed 80 percent of structures in Malden and Pine City.
Washington Congresswoman Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers announced Friday she sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging his administration to approve Gov. Jay Inslee’s disaster declaration request for counties affected by wildfires last year.
“I am writing to bring your immediate attention to the devastation experienced by communities in Eastern Washington during the 2020 wildfire season and to seek your help in approving a major disaster declaration that will provide relief for the residents of Malden and Pine City in Whitman County, Washington,” McMorris Rodgers wrote in the letter.
Washington Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray sent a similar letter to the Biden administration asking him to approve federal assistance to those Whitman County residents displaced by the wildfire.
“Most of Malden’s 300-some residents are under- or uninsured and are also grappling with the strenuous economic burdens of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the senators wrote. “These residents cannot wait any longer.”
The Trump administration did not act on Inslee’s request for federal aid last fall, nor did it act on letters sent by Washington’s congressional delegation in September, October and November.
“Despite responding to several other disasters across the country that occurred after Washington’s wildfires, the Trump administration refused to make a determination and as a result, has held our constituents hostage for 128 days,” the letter from Cantwell and Murray states.
Whitman County Commissioner Tom Handy said Monday that Malden and Pine City are also seeking access to mental health resources. Volunteers are needed and at least one volunteer, a retired mental health professional from Farmington, is willing to help, Handy said.
Handy also said a number of the wells in both towns were destroyed or contaminated by the fire, so the towns may need to expand their city water system to people who do not have water.
