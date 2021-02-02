Commissioners name Skidmore permanent health director

The Whitman County Commissioners on Monday appointed Chris Skidmore as the county’s permanent Public Health director.
Skidmore has served as interim director since Troy Henderson left the post in November.
“I just want to thank you guys for the opportunity to serve and I see some good things happening for the county,” Skidmore told the commissioners during their weekly meeting Monday.
Commissioner Art Swannack said the commissioners reviewed other applications, but felt confident Skidmore could continue in the post following his months of service as interim.
“We thought he’d be a really good appointment permanently,” Swannack said. “I believe Chris will do an excellent job into the future.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Public Health has been tracking the number of positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. It has also been involved in coordinating vaccine clinics.
In other business Monday, the commissioners officially repealed the moratorium on new marijuana businesses that has been in place for the unincorporated areas of the county since March 2019.
The moratorium was set in motion after a business, Selway Holdings LLC, had applied to develop a marijuana farming facility on Country Club Road outside Pullman.
That’s when members of the public voiced fears about the potential health risks of marijuana, environmental risks, potential crime increases and the odor of marijuana farms.
While the moratorium was in place, the Whitman County Planning Commission developed a revised code regulating marijuana businesses in the county. After incorporating input from the Whitman County Commissioners, the code was passed in December.
The code can be found at whitmancounty.org/272/Planning-Division. The code prohibits outdoor marijunana growing operations, prohibits odor from marijuana facilities and prohibits facilities from locating within 1,000 feet from a residence.
On Monday, the commissioners also gave an update about the Pine Creek Community Restoration Long Term Recovery Organization, the group working to aid residents in Malden and Pine City affected by the Babb Road Fire.
Swannack said four board members resigned from the organization, leaving five members on the board.
Gerry Bozarth, spokesman for Spokane County Emergency Management, has been working with the organization and confirmed the resignation of the board members to the Daily News. He said they resigned because of internal issues and disagreements within the organization.
He said the board will continue with its current members for the near future.
“They’re going to be moving forward with the five that they have at this point,” he said.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.