Whitman County Commissioners have decreased this coming year’s deficit by nearly $1.7 million and are anticipating to shave down more.

Commissioners had their third budget hearing during their reoccurring Monday meeting, and are preparing to adopt the 2023 budget soon. As they continue to cut down the deficit, Chief Finance Adviser Jessica Jensema currently predicts their new deficit to be around $3.58 million. The board will continue to refine the budget over the next few weeks, and reported numbers are subject to change.

During the first budget hearing Dec. 5, Jensema estimated 2023’s deficit would be about $5.3 million but has since cut down the deficit by $1.7 million as of Dec. 19. Currently, their new deficit stands at $3.58 million, but Jensema said this will continue to decrease over the next week. Jensema attributes these changes to several departments cutting down their operational expense budget, decreasing transfers to the capital improvement funds and increasing revenues that were under budgeted.

Tags

Recommended for you