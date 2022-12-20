Whitman County Commissioners have decreased this coming year’s deficit by nearly $1.7 million and are anticipating to shave down more.
Commissioners had their third budget hearing during their reoccurring Monday meeting, and are preparing to adopt the 2023 budget soon. As they continue to cut down the deficit, Chief Finance Adviser Jessica Jensema currently predicts their new deficit to be around $3.58 million. The board will continue to refine the budget over the next few weeks, and reported numbers are subject to change.
During the first budget hearing Dec. 5, Jensema estimated 2023’s deficit would be about $5.3 million but has since cut down the deficit by $1.7 million as of Dec. 19. Currently, their new deficit stands at $3.58 million, but Jensema said this will continue to decrease over the next week. Jensema attributes these changes to several departments cutting down their operational expense budget, decreasing transfers to the capital improvement funds and increasing revenues that were under budgeted.
Jensema plans to get the deficit down to around $3 million, but said a $3 million deficit is not an accurate picture of their cash. She said employee’s salaries and benefits are budgeted annually, but throughout the year the county may receive grants that pay for these expenses to a certain point. Employee expenses will not go up but increased grants could offset these expenditures. She added they also have to budget higher for certain items like fuel.
The Commissioner’s adopted budget for 2022 expected cash to decrease by $5 million, Jensema said, but at the end of the year their cash had only decreased by $1.5 million. The projected large decrease in cash was attributed to a necessary $4 million Courthouse project done in 2023.
According to documents provided by commissioners, their beginning fund balance for 2023 is estimated to be $11.52 million as part of their general fund. To date, their general fund expenditures are estimated to be about $14.40 million. These statistics are likely to change as the budget is revised.
Jensema said if the budget plays out as it currently sits, the deficit would be covered by the cash balance in their operating fund. She added the deficit will not impact the reserve fund. The reserve fund currently stands at $2.8 million and the operating fund is around $9 million, according to Jensema.
Commissioners are not planning on any significant projects to come out of their capital funds budget for this year. Jensema said the county recently completed a large remodel project on the Courthouse. The funds are used to maintain the county’s facilities, capital projects including sidewalk restoration, large building maintenance issues, roofing and vehicle purchases.
Jensema said the county does not have any plans to expand its workforce or add more personnel. She said the county made a large salary and benefit adjustments in 2022 to retain its current staff.
More budget details will be updated in the coming weeks, and statistics and numbers are subjected to change as the Whitman County Commissioners refine the 2023 budget. The next 2023 budget hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday.