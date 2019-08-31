The Whitman County Commissioners will meet Tuesday to vote on whether to extend the county’s moratorium on new marijuana-related businesses by another six months.
The moratorium, put in place in early March, is for businesses that produce, process and sell marijuana in the unincorporated areas of the county.
Commissioner Dean Kinzer said the Whitman County Planning Commission has been discussing how to develop regulations for the marijuana industry in the county for the past several months. The planning commission feels it needs more time to develop these policies, thus are recommending a six-month extension of the moratorium, Kinzer said.
Six months is the longest period of time it can be extended, he said.
The moratorium was put in place after public opposition to a business, Selway Holdings LLC, that had applied to develop a marijuana farming facility on Country Club Road outside of Pullman.
Dozens of people gave their testimony on the issue to the commissioners at several meetings in February, March and April.
They shared concerns over the facility’s effect on air and water quality. A Washington State University professor in February told the commissioners that marijuana particles could contaminate the nearby WSU Knott Dairy Farm.
Members of the public shared fears about the potential health risks of marijuana, potential crime increases and the unpleasant odor of marijuana farms.
Others said they feared that the reputation of Whitman County cities would be hurt by an increase in marijuana-related businesses, which could discourage people from choosing to live and work there.
Commissioner Art Swannack said Selway Holdings was recently informed that it can still grow marijuana at its Country Club Road site because it had received a permit to build a fence around the farm before the moratorium was enacted.
Kinzer said he could not speak for the other commissioners but he is planning to vote in favor of the moratorium.
The discussion will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax.
