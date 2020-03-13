BOISE — The joint budget committee took another stab at several agency budgets Thursday, crafting slightly modified proposals after the initial versions died on the House floor.
The committee approved new fiscal 2021 budgets for colleges and universities, as well as the state treasurer, secretary of state and attorney general.
As originally written, the higher education budget called for a $25.6 million, 4.23 percent increase compared to the current year. That was $1.7 million more than the governor’s recommendation.
That bill died Monday on a 37-32 vote. Some lawmakers objected to exceeding the governor’s recommendation. Several also suggested the institutions are spending too much money on executive salaries, diversity efforts at Boise State University and other areas that didn’t directly address state workforce needs.
The budget committee’s new version of the bill cut $400,600 out of the budget, for an overall increase of 4.16 percent. Almost all of that came through a reduction in occupancy costs for BSU.
Occupancy costs are funds the institutions receive to cover operating and maintenance costs for new buildings.
If approved, the new version of the budget would steer an additional $837,700 to Lewis-Clark State College, over and above the governor’s recommendation. That’s unchanged from the bill that failed on the House floor.
Minor modifications were also made to the treasure, secretary of state and attorney general budgets. All four bills must now pass the House and the Senate, and be signed by the governor.
