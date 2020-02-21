BOISE — The joint budget committee approved a $629.8 million higher education budget on a split vote Thursday, including $307 million in state general fund support.
The proposal, which still needs to pass the House and Senate, exceeds the governor’s recommendation by $1.4 million. Overall, it’s a $25.6 million, or 4.2 percent, increase over this year’s budget; state support is up $1.05 million, or 0.3 percent.
The State Board of Education ultimately decides how the state funding is divided between the institutions.
The plan includes a 2 percent general fund reduction for all higher education institutions — part of a statewide reduction Gov. Brad Little recommended for all state agencies, except K-12 public schools.
The 2 percent cut amounts to $6.12 million; of that, $1.89 million is allocated to the University of Idaho.
The committee was clearly split on the higher education budget. Three different motions were considered; one conformed with the governor’s recommendation, while the second doubled the funding for occupancy costs — money the institutions receive for new buildings.
The third, which was approved on a 12-6 vote, included the higher occupancy costs and provided an additional $988,700 for Enrollment Workload Adjustment.
The workload adjustment formula reflects changes in enrollment and in the number or type of degrees an institution awards. Since enrollment has been declining at UI, Lewis-Clark State Collge and Idaho State University, the governor recommended a $988,700 decrease in state support for the three schools.
Had the committee accepted that proposal, support for UI would have been cut by another $72,000 hit.
Also on Thursday, the joint committee approved a $46.5 million budget for the Permanent Building Fund. The money includes $2.5 million for LCSC’s Career and Technical Education Center, on top of the $10 million that was appropriated in 2017.
