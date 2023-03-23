BOISE — The budget writers of the Joint Finance and Appropriation Committee on Wednesday approved a budget bill for an increase in judicial salaries. The budget is a trailer to HB 348.

Last session, the Legislature adjourned having approved pay raises for every state employee other than judges. A bill that passed both chambers tied judicial pay increases to substantial changes to the Idaho Judicial Council and judge-selection process. Gov. Brad Little vetoed the bill.

In this year’s State of the Judiciary Address, Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan said the pool for new judicial openings is too small and called for salary increases.