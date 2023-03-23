BOISE — The budget writers of the Joint Finance and Appropriation Committee on Wednesday approved a budget bill for an increase in judicial salaries. The budget is a trailer to HB 348.
Last session, the Legislature adjourned having approved pay raises for every state employee other than judges. A bill that passed both chambers tied judicial pay increases to substantial changes to the Idaho Judicial Council and judge-selection process. Gov. Brad Little vetoed the bill.
In this year’s State of the Judiciary Address, Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan said the pool for new judicial openings is too small and called for salary increases.
The House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday introduced HB 348 that would increase Idaho Supreme Court justice salaries by 3% to $165,212. Court of Appeals judges would see a 4.5% raise, District Court judges 4.7%, and magistrate judges would see 8.2%.
Under the legislation, Court of Appeals judges would make $8,000 less than the Supreme Court justices, district judges would earn $6,000 less than Court of Appeals judges, and magistrate judges would make $8,000 less than district judges.
The total cost to the general fund would be around $1.9 million. However, last year the Legislature appropriated money for judicial salary increases and the appropriation bill wasn’t vetoed.
The difference between what was appropriated last year and this year’s bill is $853,100. JFAC on Wednesday approved this appropriation in a 17-2 vote. The budget bill will need to be approved by both chambers.
The bill to increase the salaries will still need a committee hearing and to pass both chambers. It is sponsored by Reps. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, and Jon Weber, R-Rexberg, and Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland.
Guido covers Idaho politics for the Lewiston Tribune, Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Idaho Press of Nampa. She may be contacted at lguido@idahopress.com and can be found on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido.