Committee talks Medicaid

Michael Heifetz

BOISE — The Idaho Legislature and state Division of Medicaid will have a number of potential downstream impacts to consider when weighing cost-saving recommendations for Medicaid.

The state hired the consulting firm Sellers Dorsey to create a report of recommended cost reductions to Idaho’s Medicaid program.

Michael Heifetz, director at the firm, told House and Senate Health and Welfare committee members Monday that his firm’s initial report only included possible short-term savings for the state, and it wasn’t charged with doing a long-term economic analysis of the impact of those recommendations — which include decreasing provider reimbursement rates, eliminating the primary care case management program and eliminating the dental benefit.

