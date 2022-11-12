Lt. Gen. Erik Peterson said he has to pinch himself every day.
The Vandal alumnus is now the highest ranking Army officer to have studied at the University of Idaho. As of Friday, he also is the newest member of the UI Hall of Fame.
“I couldn’t fathom any of it,” he said about his career.
This is not where Peterson expected to be when he was an undergraduate in Moscow back in the 1980s.
Peterson said he was struggling academically his first couple of years at the UI because of maturation and discipline issues.
He did, however, desire to give back to society in some way. He was looking for something to provide him direction and focus in life.
Peterson visited the ROTC programs and was particularly impressed by a “unique group of charismatic leaders” within the Army.
They did not pressure him to enlist, but the more he learned about the Army, the more he wanted to join.
He enlisted with the goal of doing only one term of service with the National Guard. Instead, he climbed the ranks to lieutenant general and now works directly for the Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormuth, and Gen. James McConville to help prepare the Army’s fiscal plan that is submitted to Congress.
Peterson said the people and culture of the Army have kept him from leaving. He called his fellow servicemembers “amazing young men and women in uniform” who selflessly defend the nation.
“It’s just inspiring to be part of that,” he said.
On Friday morning, Peterson joined those men and women in uniform at the UI Administration Building lawn to celebrate Veterans Day and remember Vandals who have served their country. Those who died were represented by 318 U.S. flags planted in the lawn.
Peterson said Veterans Day is an opportunity to reflect on the multiple generations of people who committed a portion of their life “to something bigger than themselves.”
He said it is a reminder of the importance of having a strong military that deters aggression.
Later on Friday, Peterson was the keynote speaker at a Veterans Appreciation Dinner held at the ICCU Arena on campus.
Peterson expressed gratitude toward the university’s “fabulous gesture” to induct him into its hall of fame.
“It’s very humbling, quite candidly,” he said.