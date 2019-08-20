The Palouse Community Blood Drive will be noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Palouse Community Center, 220 Main St.
Appointments can be scheduled online at www.redcrossblood.org with sponsor code palouse, or call Charlotte Omoto at (509) 878-1363.
