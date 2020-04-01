There is a lot happening — and not happening — across the Palouse because of concerns about the novel coronavirus. We’re doing our best to update our readers and the community about cancellations, closures and other efforts being undertaken. Here’s a recent list of things we know about. If you have an item to add, please send a note to briefs@dnews.com
The Whitman County Humane Society will be temporarily closed. The society is not able to adopt out any of their animals. For more information go to www.whitmanpets.org/adopt.
Idaho Fish and Game has not closed any fishing or hunting seasons in response to COVID-19, but is providing guidelines based on Gov. Brad Little’s orders for social distancing at least 6 feet apart, including while fishing and at access sites and boat ramps. For more information visit the shortened web link, bit.ly/2xAq7Im.
The Pullman Volunteer Firefighters Relief and Pension Board regular meeting set for 4 p.m. April 1 is canceled, according to chairman and Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson.
The Port of Whitman County will have remote-only commission meetings and public records inspections through at least April 23. The Port’s commission meetings will be fully by teleconference. To participate, please call (605) 313-4415 and enter the access code 623969.
Moscow’s Emmanuel Lutheran Church will be having a virtual service on Sundays. The YouTube Channel is Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Moscow, Idaho. To go to the YouTube channel, visit the shortened web link, bit.ly/3dLvoxq.