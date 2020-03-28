There is a lot happening — and not happening — across the Palouse because of concerns about the novel coronavirus. We’re doing our best to update our readers and the community about cancellations, closures and other efforts being undertaken. Here’s a recent list of things we know about. If you have an item to add, please send a note to briefs@dnews.com.
City of Moscow fire officials have canceled the spring open burning season based on recommendations from Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Idaho Department of Lands and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. This decision was made considering potential respiratory health impacts. A fall season will be considered if weather permits. Yard waste disposal in Moscow and Latah County should be accessible when those public services resume.
Pullman School District board meetings will move online through April 23 to comply with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s most recent COVID-19 proclamation. The April 22 board meeting will be streamed on the school district’s website, www.pullmanschools.org/. Community members wishing to provide a statement for the visitors section of the board meeting may email their comments to the board at board@psd267.org by 6 p.m. April 22.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game offices will close through April 15. Some services will remain available by appointment. Starting Monday, offices will no longer accept cash payments. Only debit cards and checks will be accepted at offices. To contact a regional office, go online at idfg.idaho.gov/offices. To purchase licenses, tags or permits, go to idfg.huntfishidaho.net/login.
The Idaho State Liquor Division liquor stores, including the two in Moscow, remain open throughout Idaho. Normal hours of operation are in effect. The two liquor stores in Moscow are at 914 W. Pullman Road and 872 Troy Road.
The University of Idaho’s Women’s Suffrage event scheduled for April 28 has been canceled.