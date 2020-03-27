There is a lot happening — and not happening — across the Palouse because of concerns about the novel coronavirus. We’re doing our best to update our readers and the community about cancellations, closures and other efforts being undertaken. Here’s a recent list of things we know about. If you have an item to add, please send a note to briefs@dnews.com.
Neill Public Library will no longer have staff working onsite. The library has suspended home book delivery service and has moved exclusively to online and remote services.
The Pullman Police Department is suspending in-person business services. A variety of services can be conducted by email at police@pullman-wa.gov, and online at www.pullman-wa.gov.
Moscow’s Friendly Neighbors will continue offering home meal deliveries. Grab-and-go lunch boxes are available at noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the 1912 Center in Moscow. A previous bulletin included an incomplete phone number for Bill Terrio. To reserve a lunch box meal, call Terrio at (208) 310-3779 at least one day ahead.
The Latah Trail Foundation has canceled April 4 Dinner & Auction. Refunds will be given to those who request them; but donating the price of a ticket to offset costs would be appreciated. For refunds on tickets or donations, email latahtrail@gmail.com.
The Pullman Cemetery Committee meeting set for 9 a.m. April 8 is canceled.
The Pullman meeting of the Lawson Garden Committee set for 3:30 p.m. April 1 is canceled.
The Pullman Parks, Facilities & Recreation Commission meeting set for 6 p.m. April 8 is canceled.
Bovill City Hall is closed to the public, and unnecessary meetings will be canceled until further notice. The city is following Idaho Gov. Little’s proclamation that small cities do not need to proceed further in adoption of city ordinances at this time.