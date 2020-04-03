There is a lot happening — and not happening — across the Palouse because of concerns about the novel coronavirus. We’re doing our best to update our readers and the community about cancellations, closures and other efforts being undertaken. Here’s a recent list of things we know about. If you have an item to add, please send a note to briefs@dnews.com.
Because of misuse of the Zoom video conferencing by a person or people unknown, the public attendance at the April 1 meeting of Pullman Regional Hospital’s Washington Board of Commissioners will be by telephone access only. The public may call (866) 516-3949 and enter participation code 3624332# to attend the meeting.
The Coug Store, a Washington State University-based retail business, will donate 20 percent of all proceeds Friday to the Community Action Center.
Moscow Central Lions Club reminds Moscow-area high school seniors that the deadline for scholarship applications is April 20. If students did not already pick up an application from their school, it is available on the Lions Club website. The club will grant as many as four, $1,000 scholarships for students attending an Idaho post-high school college or university in the coming school year.