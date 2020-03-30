There is a lot happening — and not happening — across the Palouse because of concerns about the novel coronavirus. We’re doing our best to update our readers and the community about cancellations, closures and other efforts being undertaken. Here’s a recent list of things we know about. If you have an item to add, please send a note to briefs@dnews.com.
The North Latah County Highway District will close all facilities to the public until further notice, including in Moscow. They will allow appointments and continue with regular road maintenance operations. For additional information, please call Dan Carscallen in Moscow at (208) 882-7490 or email nlchd@nlchd.com.
Most developed campgrounds and certain other recreation sites on the Idaho Panhandle National Forests will be closed until further notice for the health and safety of visitors and staff. A full list of restricted areas is available online at the shortened web link, bit.ly/2Ut5veb.
Gritman Medical Center in Moscow now welcomes donated cloth facemasks from the community, while asking volunteers to use the design specifications in a video on their website. The video and more information are located at the shortened web link, bit.ly/2WUpMuv. Facemask donors can contact Gritman’s volunteer services coordinator, Kim Malm, at (208) 883-5520 or kim.malm@gritman.org to coordinate production and delivery.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has announced a new toll-free number for Idaho residents to call with questions about COVID-19 or the statewide stay-home order. The number, (888) 330-3010, will be staffed 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The number will be in service beginning today. The official order, a list of essential services and an FAQ are available on coronavirus.idaho.gov.
Adhering to Governor Jay Inslee’s Proclamation, Tuesday’s Pullman City Council meeting will be conducted by video conference call. All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting by means of the City of Pullman YouTube Channel located at the shortened web link, bit.ly/2UJomjT. The agenda for the meeting is located at bit.ly/2xuqdRU.
The Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles encourages residents to complete DMV services online. The customer service portal at itd.idaho.gov/driveidaho now offers expanded online services including driver’s license and registration renewals and commercial vehicle permits and registrations. The DMV has also instituted a 90-day extension on some credentials expiring between March 1 and May 31. For more information, please contact your county office, log onto itd.idaho.gov/driveidaho or call the Idaho DMV at (208) 334-8000.