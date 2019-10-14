A new program, “Vital Community Conversations,” will offer a series of gatherings to provide community members an opportunity to discuss critical issues that affect personal beliefs, worldviews and faith, and the division communities experience around those issues.
The first conversation will reflect on the Borah Symposium topic “Climate and Conflict.” A facilitated conversation is scheduled for 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Great Room of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
The program is co-sponsored by First Presbyterian, First United Methodist and United Church. For more information about the conversation program, contact Norman Fowler at fpcpastornorman@gmail.com or Celeste Brown at bioinfomom@roadrunner.com.