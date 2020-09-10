Community Development Block Grant under fire

Sometimes it just takes a good rant to express how you feel about something.
That was the case Tuesday, when Whitman County Commissioner Michael Largent let loose on the Washington Department of Commerce, accusing the agency of overstepping its authority regarding federal coronavirus relief funds.
Largent’s comments were prompted by provisions in a Community Development Block Grant application requiring the county to adopt policies “prohibiting the excessive use of force, and prohibiting the use of force against individuals engaged in non-violent civil rights demonstrations” before any of the money could be spent.
The grant application also requires the county to adopt a plan for “residential anti-displacement and relocation assistance.”
“I find it insulting. Insulting,” Largent said during Tuesday’s discussion of the issue. “Given that we already do these things, I don’t see any problem articulating a policy that we will uphold the constitutional rights of our citizens. But I can’t stress enough how insulted I am over what (the Department of) Commerce put into this document … They have overstepped here. It is inappropriate at so many levels.”
Turns out the Department of Commerce had nothing to do with the provisions, though. The restrictions were actually put in place by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to comply with federal law.
“So it’s not ‘transparent political pandering on the part of Washington,’ which is what I wrote in an email to the Department of Commerce this morning?” asked Largent, who managed to keep his sense of humor when contacted Wednesday about his misdirected ire.
Department of Commerce spokeswoman Penny Thomas noted that the excessive force provisions were first included in grant applications 30 years ago.
In a 1993 Housing and Urban Development letter regarding the issue, then-acting Deputy Assistant David Cohen said Congress first included the excessive force requirement in the agency’s 1990 appropriations bill. It was subsequently enshrined in federal statute.
“Since the adoption and enforcement of an excessive force policy is required by statute, the department doesn’t have the authority to waive this requirement,” Cohen wrote.
That same year, the Whitman County commissioners adopted an excessive force policy, specifically referencing the fact that it was required to receive Community Development Block Grant funding. They also adopted a “residential anti-displacement and relocation assistance plan.”
Largent said he doesn’t remember seeing the requirements in previous grant applications. Moreover, whatever the source of the restrictions, he said they do nothing to improve the enforcement of constitutional rights in Whitman County or any other county in the state.
County commissioners “have sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution,” Largent said. “We already support people’s right to protest peacefully. Requiring additional policies to that end is duplicative.”
Thomas said some of the confusion may stem from the different pots of money available for coronavirus relief efforts.
For example, most of the federal funding that states received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act is subject to U.S. Department of Treasury guidelines.
“That funding doesn’t include any (excessive force) policy requirements,” she said.
William L. Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208)-791-9168.