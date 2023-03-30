Edward Johnson prepares to give a high five to Kai Dittemore, held by his aunt Kylee Weber, following the National Vietnam War Veterans Day 50th anniversary commemoration Wednesday at the Lewiston Elks Lodge
Marissa Balls receives a quilt of valor during the National Vietnam War Veterans Day 50th anniversary commemoration Wednesday at the Lewiston Elks Lodge
Chuck Neill talks about his time in Vietnam during the National Vietnam War Veterans Day 50th anniversary commemoration Wednesday at the Lewiston Elks Lodge
Don Johnson talks about his time in Vietnam during the National Vietnam War Veterans Day 50th anniversary commemoration Wednesday at the Lewiston Elks Lodge
People applaud veterans during the National Vietnam War Veterans Day 50th anniversary commemoration Wednesday at the Lewiston Elks Lodge
Veterans that received a quilt of valor have their photo taken during the National Vietnam War Veterans Day 50th anniversary commemoration Wednesday at the Lewiston Elks Lodge
LEWISTON — Some Vietnam veterans were called “baby killers” and spat on in the 1970s, but the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley assured them Wednesday that their service to this nation was appreciated.
On the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, the community paid tribute to men and women from this area who have served in the military. More than 20 Quilts of Valor were draped around the shoulders of veterans in a patriotic tribute and evening of gratitude at the Lewiston Elks Lodge.
“Our Vietnam vets went there, and they served honorably, no doubt about it,” said Chuck Whitman, a retired Navy commander and Asotin County commissioner. “When they returned, it was a pretty bad time and not right. They should’ve never treated Vietnam vets like they did.”
Barb Boland of the Lewis Clark Quilts of Valor said every stitch made by volunteers is meant to provide comfort and peace to veterans. “Love, care and gratitude flow from our hands,” she said. “It’s a gesture of gratitude and deep appreciation for your service.”
Members of the Alice Whitman Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution assisted with the ceremony.
In the audience was Charles “Chuck” Neill, a 79-year-old Clarkston resident and Vietnam veteran. He “dodged bullets” while serving in the U.S. Army as a track commander in charge of a tank in 1966-67.
“It’s wonderful and about time,” Neill said of the commemoration. “I still remember the day people were leaving Saigon.”
Neill was working for the U.S. Forest Service in Joseph, Ore., when he heard the war had ended. He also attended the University of Idaho and ran a hunting business called Gilmore Ranch Outfitters for two decades.
“I think there’s a lot of misinformation about Vietnam,” Neill said. “I had close friends who went to Canada to avoid the draft. I had three choices: jail, Vietnam or Canada. I chose to serve my country.”
Neill said he’s forgiven all of the draft dodgers because he didn’t want to wind up bitter. “Otherwise, I’d be carrying all of that hate around.”
Don Johnson, a 76-year-old Clarkston resident, served in the U.S. Navy as an agricultural field supervisor from 1970-71. His primary role was to help improve the diets of the Vietnamese with fresh vegetables and meat.
When the U.S. troops left Afghanistan in 2021, the images reminded Johnson of Saigon, where people were clinging to aircrafts.
After his service ended, Johnson went from military duties to farming in Cavendish, Idaho, where he would spend the next 35 years, living a life of solitude.
“I’m very thankful for the wonderful way I was treated by the Navy,” Johnson said. “I had an agricultural degree from Washington State University, and it suited me perfectly for the job I did in Vietnam.”
When he returned from the war, Johnson didn’t experience the insults and venom that were more common in urban areas. This region has a deep respect for veterans, which was on display at the recognition ceremony.
“The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley people were very philosophical and very kind to me when I returned from Vietnam,” Johnson recalled.
Johnson, who has retired from farming and now owns 26 apartment rentals, will be presented with a Bronze Star this summer by U.S. Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane.
“I’m a Republican, and Cathy is a good friend of mine,” he said. “I can’t think of a better person to receive my medal from,” he said.