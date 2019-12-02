The Colfax community will celebrate its annual Winterfest Thursday – which includes the Festival of Trees, Lighted Main Street parade, fireworks, store specials, Santa Clause and more.
Santa will hear children’s gift requests 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the library, 102 S. Main St. Complimentary photos will be available from photographer Ally Sterman.
The Festival of Trees will take place during open library hours at The Center, 104 S. Main St., where visitors can vote for their favorite trees, browse the displays of local artwork or participate in children’s activities. Free hot cocoa will be available from Whitman County Hospital and Medical Center.
As part of the Festival of Trees, adults can purchase a chance to win a variety of prizes from the “12 Ways of Giving” Tree sponsored by Pioneer Title Company. All proceeds benefit children’s library programs countywide.
The Lighted Parade will roll down Main Street at 6 p.m., followed by a firework finale from the hillside above.
For information about the festival, contact Whitman County Library toll-free at (877) 733-3375 or (509) 397-4366.