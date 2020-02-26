The annual Uniontown Sausage Feed will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Uniontown Community Building.
Community volunteers and local ROTC groups help organize the annual event, which began in 1954. Net proceeds benefit the operation of the community building.
The event will feature music by Bodie Dominguez and a beer garden. The meal will include buffet style sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, green beans, applesauce, pickles, roll and pie.
Cost is $13 for adults, $9 for children ages 6 to 12 and $2 for children 5 and younger.