Community service is her hobby

After serving almost two decades on the Pullman School Board, Susan Weed is resigning to make more time for her hobby: volunteerism.
The longtime member and education enthusiast presented her letter of resignation to the Pullman School Board during their last regular meeting. She felt it was time, holding the seat for 17 years, to take her leave. Weed’s resignation leaves a vacancy for the District 1 seat on the board, which is currently working to appoint a trustee to fill her term.
Born and raised in Seattle, Weed and her husband moved east to Pullman when they bought Pullman Radio in 1974. Weed received her bachelor’s in broadcasting and communications from the University of Washington, and has worked in the industry for most of her life.
“I’m just in love with it, it’s fun, interesting and you never get into a rut,” Weed said. “We just like spreading the word on what’s going on in town, trying to keep people informed and make Pullman a great place to live, work and do business.”
Being a part of the community for almost 50 years, Weed said it’s important to give back to the people who make home, home. She joined the Pullman Chamber of Commerce board in the 1990s, serving as president, up until 2022. She also was a part of the Pullman Civil Service Commission from 2006, finishing her last year in 2022.
“My hobbies have been just being involved in the community,” Weed said. “I guess I could say it’s my passion, that’s how I spend most of my time, and I don’t know if I could have it any (other) way.”
Weed and her husband raised three children who all went to school in Pullman. She first became involved with the school district when her oldest child started kindergarten in 1980. Weed said she was the classic classroom mother, who was a part of the Parent Teacher Association, Booster Club and anything the school offered.
It wasn’t until there was a vacancy on the school board in 2006 when Weed secured her seat.
“We were all there working for the kids and wanting to do the best for kids,” Weed said. “That’s why I first applied, I was just trying to make sure that our kids in our district got the best they could as far as education is involved.”
Weed said what kept her on the school board for so long was the importance of education. A project she was proud of was aligning curriculum districtwide, to ensure all kids had the same opportunity to learn if they needed to switch schools. She added every student should have a chance to learn, and keep learning, without being left behind in class.
Weed will be taking her leave before her term for this year ends. She said part of her decision to resign was because she’s ready to retire from the board, but also because she has the “travel bug.”
Though she’s saying goodbye to the board, Weed and her husband aren’t ready to give up radio just yet. The two will continue to run Pullman Radio and scoop out news for the community.
“Even though I’m old, I’ll still be plotting away at the radio station,” Weed said. “It’s our business, so yeah, we’ll leek working away at it.”
With Weed’s absence, the Pullman School Board has an opening on their District 1 seat. The school board is looking for candidates who are able to carry out the rest of Weed’s term, rather than wait until the next election to fill the spot. The new District 1 board member will have to run for the nonpartisan election position in the fall, as Weed’s term ends at the end of this year.
“It’s just been an honor and a pleasure to serve on the school board,” Weed said. “I love kids and I just hope that whoever takes my place also takes care of the kids in the future. That’s what it’s all about.”