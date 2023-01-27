Community service is her hobby

Weed

After serving almost two decades on the Pullman School Board, Susan Weed is resigning to make more time for her hobby: volunteerism.

The longtime member and education enthusiast presented her letter of resignation to the Pullman School Board during their last regular meeting. She felt it was time, holding the seat for 17 years, to take her leave. Weed’s resignation leaves a vacancy for the District 1 seat on the board, which is currently working to appoint a trustee to fill her term.

Born and raised in Seattle, Weed and her husband moved east to Pullman when they bought Pullman Radio in 1974. Weed received her bachelor’s in broadcasting and communications from the University of Washington, and has worked in the industry for most of her life.

