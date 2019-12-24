Community members are rallying to support a Moscow business owner who was injured in a crash Friday near Troy.
Wendy Smiley-Johnson, the owner of the Moscow Alehouse since 2013, was ejected from her vehicle during a rollover crash one mile east of Troy on State Highway 8.
Smiley-Johnson, 52, was westbound in a white 2019 Jeep Renegade when the vehicle left the roadway on the north shoulder and became airborne, an Idaho State Police news release said.
She was taken to Gritman Medical Center and later to an undisclosed hospital, a Gritman spokesman said.
Ashley Grubaugh has started a GoFundMe account for Smiley-Johnson, her friend and former coworker.
As of Monday, nearly $7,000 was donated to the GoFundMe account to help pay for her medical expenses. An update written by Grubaugh states Smiley-Johnson is relying on a breathing tube but is stable. According to Grubaugh, Smiley-Johnson underwent surgery on her spine.
“Wendy is one of the most amazing people,” Grubaugh told the Daily News on Monday.
Grubaugh worked at the Alehouse from 2008-11. She described Smiley-Johnson as a giving and generous person who almost became like a “mother figure” to her.
Grubaugh said that in 2015, Smiley-Johnson set up a fundraiser to help Grubaugh pay for medical expenses after her daughter was born prematurely.
“She was there for my family when we needed her the most,” Grubaugh said. “I just wanted to be there for her the only way I knew how.”
Alehouse assistant manager Jake Weigand said he felt “shock” and “numbness” when he found out about the crash.
Weigand said he has received a steady stream of calls and texts from people wanting to know how they can support her.
Weigand said the business is trying to figure out how best to support Smiley-Johnson, and he is contemplating organizing a fundraising event for her.
So far, 99 donors have sent money to the GoFundMe account. Grubaugh said this speaks to her kindness to others, adding that Smiley-Johnson has probably given out more hugs to people than the amount of dollars donated.
She said Smiley-Johnson also dedicated her time to promoting the Moscow community.
“Wendy is Moscow,” Grubaugh said. “She is the epitome of what Moscow and this community is.”
The GoFundMe page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/let039s-help-our-beloved-wendy?utm_source
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at (208) 883-4640, or by email to akuipers@dnews.com.