The Moscow Community Theatre will perform the radio show adaptation of the stage play “The Man Who Came to Dinner” starting at 7:30 p.m., Friday in the Great Room of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
The show will feature area talent including David Lee-Painter, Bryce Gowey, Hillary Mosman, Kelsey Chapman, Nancy Lee-Painter, Daniel L. Haley, Laurel Joy Forsberg and Joseph Erhard-Hudson.
Admission is $10. Tickets are available in advance at moscowcommunitytheatre.org and at Safari Pearl, and at the door 30 minutes before curtain.