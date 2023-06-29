Company announces new plans for biodiesel plant near Idaho-Washington border in Whitman County

AgTech OS is taking another stab at creating its biodiesel facility on the Palouse, this time as an independent venture near the Idaho-Washington border.
CEO Ernest Spicer held a news conference Thursday afternoon at Zeppoz in Pullman to discuss future plans for the company’s proposed biodiesel plant, as well as addressing community concerns.
The company plans to buy about 200 acres of land from Sand Road Land Company, a local business entity, on the corner of Washington State Route 270 and Pullman Airport Road. The location is directly behind Floyd’s Cannabis Co., between the cities of Moscow and Pullman.
Spicer said the plant should cost around $200 million to build, from beginning to the end of development. He anticipates construction to begin in 2024 and last until 2025, and the company will begin testing the facility in 2026. AgTech OS hopes the plant will be fully operational in 2027 or 2028, and plans on hiring around 45-60 workers to maintain the facility.
Around 10,000 gallons of water is estimated to be used daily, Spicer said, and about 1 million gallons of water will be on site. Rather than using city water, Spicer said the facility will be pulling water supply from the aquifer, and around 95% of water will be recycled.
The plant’s maximum production capacity is 11 million gallons of biodiesel fuel per year. Spicer said this is equivalent to 10 truckloads per day, which would be traveling through Pullman to expedite its products. As well as biodiesel, the facility will produce seed meal and 1,3-Propanediol.
AgTech OS had been working with the Port of Whitman County earlier this year to develop a biodiesel plant that would have partially been in the Pullman city limits, but that effort fizzled following objections from Pullman residents.