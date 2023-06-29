Company announces new plans for biodiesel plant near Idaho-Washington border in Whitman County

AgTech OS CEO Ernest Spicer discusses his company's updated plans to establish a biodiesel plant during a news conference Thursday at Zeppoz in Pullman.

 Jordan Opp/Daily News

AgTech OS is taking another stab at creating its biodiesel facility on the Palouse, this time as an independent venture near the Idaho-Washington border.

CEO Ernest Spicer held a news conference Thursday afternoon at Zeppoz in Pullman to discuss future plans for the company’s proposed biodiesel plant, as well as addressing community concerns.

The company plans to buy about 200 acres of land from Sand Road Land Company, a local business entity, on the corner of Washington State Route 270 and Pullman Airport Road. The location is directly behind Floyd’s Cannabis Co., between the cities of Moscow and Pullman.

Recommended for you