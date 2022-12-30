Police on Thursday announced they are working with Team Idaho Property Management to begin remediation of the King Road residence where four University of Idaho students were killed Nov. 13.

According to a Moscow Police Department news release, remediation includes removing potential biohazards and other harmful substances used to collect evidence.

The residence will remain an active crime scene under police control. There is no timeline for completion, but the property will be returned to the property management company when the investigation is finished.

