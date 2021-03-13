Concern over pet parasite products

Recently, there has been a lot of press about a particular brand of flea and tick collar causing illness and death in pets.
Some estimates say at least 1,700 dogs have died as a result of the collar’s use. More importantly, this is not the first time these types of products have caused alarm among the pet-owning public.
Every few years, someone rings the alarm bell and condemns some form of flea and tick preventative whether it is in a collar or is a product placed on the skin for absorption. And don’t read this wrong: These products can be very dangerous, especially if not used according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
Under no circumstances should one self-diagnose and develop a prevention plan for external parasites on your pet and self-prescribe a product even if it is sold over the counter. This is one area where it is vital to be in close contact with your veterinarian.
The reason to involve your veterinarian is two-fold. First, your vet knows your pet. There are peculiarities, breeds, and changing conditions your veterinarian will be aware of and know what’s best. Second, if they choose the product and they apply it and you follow their treatment plan, any difficulties are on them should they arise. The vast majority of the time there are no complications.
Know that these products all contain chemicals that can kill the parasites. In high enough concentrations, they can kill your pet or even you. Even these recommendations get thrown out the window when a given animal has an unrecognized sensitivity to the product formulations and gets ill or maybe even dies.
A wise and conscientious pet owner knows when their pet does not feel well and may be becoming toxic. They also know to call their veterinarian and get the pet in immediately if today you give your pet any medication or product and that evening or tomorrow the pet is sick and getting sicker. If they have to wait a few hours to get in, they should discontinue the medication or eliminate the product from the pet.
Problems most often arise when people try to do it themselves “because all that veterinarian wants is more of my money.” Or maybe they try and use a portion of a dog flea and tick product on their cat. Cats are extremely sensitive to flea and tick products and can easily be killed.
Worse yet, people get online and are willing to take the advice of goodness knows who rather than pay the money to see their veterinarian. Trust me, there are people online who masquerade as a veterinarian or a registered veterinary technician. I know because I have discovered some before and when outed, they just slink away and create another new name and alma mater.
The American Veterinary Medical Association and some of the nation’s veterinary colleges have good sound advice about how to best, and most safely, control external parasites on your pet. You can access the AVMA’s information here: bit.ly/2N7ydAr.
People are funny creatures. For some, the ability to get others to do something they want them to do is a compulsion they can’t resist. They spend their nights and days hovering over keyboards by the light of a monitor hacking out their latest pet expertise missives on Facebook sites and breed bulletin boards or list serves jousting with one another to see who can pin whom.
Unfortunately, there are fearful pet owners online too, who succumb to cute puppy pictures and claims of how they all died (or not) because of fill-in-the-blank.
Charlie Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email cpowell@vetmed.wsu.edu.