Conflict and turnover not new at animal control agencies

It appears there is a major issue between the employees and the Board of Directors at the Whitman County Humane Society.
Such conflict, turnover, and the resulting fallout within animal control agencies, or ACAs, is not unusual.
Full disclosure here; Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine both employs me and provides care and spay/neuter return services for WCHS animals. For this column, I have not discussed this issue with our care providers. What is presented here is not an implication or allegation against WCHS.
Instead, let’s examine some facts about the lives and employment environment of ACA employees and the obvious disconnect that occurs with their boards.
Typically, ACA employees do the necessary and vital grunt work of cleaning kennels and cages daily or more often. They feed animals and when they can, they provide key exercise, enrichment and social evaluation to help with placement in new homes.
Previous research reveals some 86% of ACA labor is done by females with an average age of 36.
Boards typically meet, raise money and deal with budgets and needs of the ACA. Funding is vital, too. Often some is private, and some is sourced from some level of local or regional government.
ACA employees constantly see needs and constantly hear about funding challenges all the while helping good animals in need.
Volunteers often help ACAs too, but they need to be trained and they turn over relatively quickly. Some ACAs receive help from a few people who have been convicted of a nonviolent crime and must do community service.
Regardless of the source of help, ACA labor and day-to-day management, paid or not, typically turns over quickly. With high turnover comes a constant training cycle to keep both people and animals safe and healthy. Why? Here are a few reasons.
ACA work is often thankless and is never ending. Sure, some animals get placed in new homes. Some get shipped out to where demand may be higher.
Some come in ill or injured and they die or more often they may be humanely euthanized.
Preventing disease is difficult and in an ACA this task is in the hands of employees and management exclusively.
The streams of pee and poop are constant. The smells become pervasive despite best efforts. Sound volume is often extreme and constant.
Much of the labor is done in a stooped position with lots of challenging reaching, twisting, turning, bending and lifting on wet surfaces. From a workplace standpoint, all this means ACA labor is done in a difficult and sometimes dangerous environment.
Few people receiving a new ACA pet ask (or are perhaps required?) to thank the staff personally. When are staff photos placed on kennels and cages so prospective new owners know who cared for this animal? Most often, people don’t want to know the people doing the dirty work and research has shown most think of them in some form as “animal rights nuts.”
Imagine coming to work and finding pets that have been left chained up all night to your front gate. It happens. I once visited a shelter in central Washington on the day it was closed and watched three vehicles drive up and chain dogs to the fence in one hour.
Research published in 2016 in the Academy of Management identified “The Shelter Worker’s Paradox,” in which those who “felt called to shelter work because they believed they had a special gift with animals were most likely to ultimately crash, burn, and ultimately bail out of the profession.”
Obviously, some of this can be fixed.
