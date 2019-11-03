Cup O’ Joe on the Palouse will be 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at Columbia Bank, 795 SE Bishop Blvd., in Pullman.
Brian Points of Points Consulting will discuss “Quad Cities Shared Economy: Connecting and Expanding Our Opportunities.” His presentation will consist of information acquired from a recent Whitman/Latah Housing Assessment study completed over the last year.
Points is the President of Points Consulting and has over 13 years’ experience helping resolve complex economic and workforce issues along with recommendations for improvements.
For information contact, Sarah McKnight at whitman@seweda.org or (509) 288-1317.