The start of this school year brought a pleasant surprise for Moscow mother who has appreciated the effort from a pair of school district employees who have greeted her daughter each day in Nimipuutimt, the language of the Nez Perce Tribe.

Gia Paul, the mother of a third-grader attending Moscow’s McDonald Elementary School, was filled with joy this fall when she first heard her daughter’s school bus driver, Ken Nuhn, and student aide, Jay Dearien, welcome and bid farewell to her daughter, Laren, in Nimipuutimt.

Outside their home, Paul and Laren will hear a “Ta’ c meeywi” (“good morning”) at the morning pickup and a “Ta’ c kul’eewit” (“good evening”) at the end of the school day.

