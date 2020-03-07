Zack Carter, conservation planner for Palouse Conservation District, will make a presentation titled “Conservation with Native Plants: A discussion of how native plants can be used on your property for erosion control, water quality improvement and wildlife habitat development” at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Paradise Creek Brewery: Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Suite C, Pullman.
Carter’s presentation is part of the Conservation Talk Series, which offers community members an opportunity to learn about natural resource conservation during meetings held the second Wednesday of the month.
For more information, contact Jodi at (509) 332-4101, ext. 109 or jodip@palousecd.org.