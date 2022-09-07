Conservative hypocrisy comes with a heavy price

According to reproductiverights.org, 28 states in the United States have either outlawed abortion or are likely to do so soon. This seismic shift in American culture, brought on by the activist Supreme Court’s rejection of 50 years of prior precedent (known as the Dobb’s ruling), allows state legislators to arbitrarily impose abortion restrictions onto all women of reproductive age. In theory, if state leadership shifts from blue to red, existing rights will disappear while a shift from red to blue may renew access to abortion. Talk about an arbitrary view of women’s 14th Amendment rights, not to mention their autonomy and dignity. The Supreme Court’s credibility is gone.
Conservative states are now competing to “out-do” each other with increasingly restrictive abortion laws. As of late August, Idaho, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, and Kentucky have full abortion bans in effect. Ohio and Georgia have six-week bans in effect (which practically speaking, is a complete ban). Nine of these states have no exceptions for rape or incest. Oklahoma bans abortion at the point of fertilization, meaning that even contraception will be illegal in the state soon. Other states are bound to follow Oklahoma’s radical notion of fetal personhood and maternal subjugation.
Conservatives have traditionally painted themselves as the protectors of individual rights, fighting for limited government and limited regulation … but apparently this governance philosophy goes out the door when they have the power to exert control and impose selective religious doctrine on every female capable of ovulating. One would think that this intense concern about the welfare of embryos would be evident by other support for the mothers and youngest in these states. But fear not, hypocrisy reigns in support of misogyny.
Using classification data from reproductiverights.com, I compared maternal mortality and infant mortality rates for the states where abortion rights aren’t likely to go away soon (21 states) and states that are leaning towards greater restriction or that are outright hostile (28 states). Vermont doesn’t report maternal or infant mortality data, so it was not included. Mortality data came from World Population Review and the Centers for Disease Controland Prevention.
In 2020, 861 women died of maternal causes in the U.S., pushing our already abysmal average rate from 20.1 to 23.8 deaths per 100,000 live births. For black women, the rate doubles to 55.3 deaths per 100,000. States that are hostile to abortion rights have an average maternal mortality rate of 26.1 deaths per 100,000 live births. States that support abortion rights experience 15.8 deaths per 100,000. In statistical parlance, this is a highly significant difference (65.2% difference). Infant mortality rates were similarly disparate with antiabortion states experiencing 6 deaths per 1,000 live births and abortion-permissive states experiencing 4.7 deaths(27.6% difference).
When we compare the GOP stronghold of Idaho with Washington state, the maternal mortality rate is nearly double in Idaho (23.8 versus 13.8) and the infant mortality rate is 17% higher in Idaho (5.06 versus 4.31). That says a lot about investment in healthcare and access to healthcare between these states, but we pale in comparison to California where the maternal mortality rate is 4 per 100,000 live births and the infant mortality rate is 3.69 per1,000 live births.
California’s low rate is attributed to the California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative, which was initiated in 2006. Recognizing that hemorrhage and preeclampsia are leading causes of maternal mortality, California healthcare providers banded together to ensure training to recognize these hazards and to provide evidence-based care statewide. Hundreds of lives have been saved.
Will Idaho improve? Not soon. Maternal health and infant mortality were not on the legislature’s agenda during its latest special session. There was an effort to increase education funding (despite right-wing opposition), but the rest focused on tax cuts. Nothing about healthcare, and certainly nothing to help mothers or newborn children and blocking abortion access. Self-righteous hypocrisy abounds.
On a national level, there may be some hope for all women in the U.S. In August, Kansas overwhelmingly rejected a constitutional ban on abortion access. And with most Americans opposing absolute bans on abortion, GOP attacks on abortion rights may yet backfire in the coming election. We can only hope.
