Idaho Fish and Game asks anyone visiting Elk Creek Reservoir near Elk River to stay clear of the construction area while improvements and repairs are made to the dam.
All other main reservoir access points will continue to be open to the public and fishing, boating and other recreation activities are still allowed.
Construction work will be focused on the dam and it is anticipated that the work should be completed by Saturday.
Contact the Clearwater Regional Office for more information at (208) 799-5010.