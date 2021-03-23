Construction snow removal

Zach Wilkinson/Daily NewsAfter a night of snowfall, Blake Andres, left, and Billy Havelin clear snow Monday afternoon from the foundation of a building they are constructing on Panorama Drive in Moscow.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

After a night of snowfall, Blake Andres, left, and Billy Havelin clear snow from the foundation of a building they are constructing on Panorama Drive in Moscow on Monday afternoon.

Tags

Recommended for you