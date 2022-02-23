Construction zone

Zach Wilkinson/Dally NewsRoss Leavitt points out a pile of steaming dirt to his 4-year-old son, Patrick, as they watch construction in the Rosauers parking lot on a chilly Tuesday morning in Moscow. According to Mike Shirts, Rosauers COO, the site is set to become a Rosauers-owned fuel station.

 Zach Wilkinson/Dally News

