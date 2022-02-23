Construction zone

Ross Leavitt points out a pile of steaming dirt to his 4-year-old son, Patrick, as they watch construction in the Rosauers parking lot on a chilly Tuesday morning in Moscow. According to Mike Shirts, Rosauers COO, the site is set to become a Rosauers-owned fuel station.
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
Articles
- Moscow man starts bakery from scratch
- SEL: Moscow facility on pace for 2023
- His View: Pullman makes the right call on Starbucks
- Family of Orofino man killed by deputies refutes official report
- Moscow schools discuss removing mask requirement
- Lapwai man dies when struck by car on U.S. Highway 95
- ‘Company’ touches down in Pullman
- Idaho State Board of Education waives college entrance exam requirements for graduation
- Gritman reports nine patients with COVID-19 in past two weeks
- Lawmakers to unveil property tax relief bill
Your guide to the best businesses in the region