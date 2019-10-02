Professionals hired to develop a master plan for downtown Pullman’s future say the goal is to make the area in and around Main Street “people-centric.”
Those professionals held a work session Tuesday night in front of 80 people at the Gladish Community and Cultural Center to discuss how to improve Pullman’s business sector encompassing part of Main Street, Grand Avenue and a few of the nearby streets.
The charrette, or collaborative meeting, was led by Brian Scott of BDS, the consultant hired by the city in May to create a master plan for downtown Pullman. He was joined by professionals from architecture firm Framework and consulting firm E.D. Hovee & Co.
The master plan is scheduled to be completed by February.
Scott said the master plan’s purpose is to make a “lively and successful downtown.” He said to do that, downtown’s focal point has to be the people.
Scott said downtown Pullman instead is dominated by cars, and while downtown should be the social and cultural heart of the city, he has heard that some residents avoid taking visitors there.
Jeff Arango, director of planning at Framework, said about 8,000 vehicles travel on the three-lane Main Street and 22,000 vehicles travel on Grand Avenue daily. He said there are 681 publicly managed parking places and 366 privately managed parking spots.
Scott said one of the biggest priorities the community has expressed is for downtown to be more accessible accessibility. That includes improved parking, better access for the disabled, upgraded sidewalks, better traffic flow and better access to businesses.
He said there is a desire for more stores, restaurants, a co-op and open gathering spaces.
When surveying the public, Scott said he found the major weaknesses of downtown are the vacant buildings, traffic challenges, a small market that struggles to attract businesses, a lack of grocery stores and competition from Moscow. The long-vacant Mimosa building downtown was a common complaint among residents.
Eric Hovee, owner of consulting firm E.D. Hovee & Company LLC, said there is significant sales “leakage,” which means that many people do their shopping elsewhere. He also said there is a wide range of rental rates among the buildings. The high rent prices are sometimes three times more expensive than the low rent prices, he said.
Downtown’s weaknesses, Scott said, have created a “sense of malaise” among residents that think nothing is happening there. However, he said, many people have made quality investments downtown. He pointed to the Lumberyard food hall and Paradise Creek Brewery as examples of those investments.
Leslie Bain, principle at Framework, said there are “gems” throughout downtown.
“It’s got everything it needs to be fabulous,” she said.
Bain said based on what other cities have done to improve their downtown sector, possible solutions to make Pullman more inviting include adding green landscape to the sidewalks, introducing angled parking and create more plazas for pedestrians to gather.
She said the Palouse River that runs through Pullman is a “fantastic asset” and Pullman should work to attract more people to walk and bike alongside the river.
Hovee said Pullman should continue to explore mixed-use opportunities downtown, as well as establishing clear design standards. He also suggested having a space, such as a business incubator, for Washington State University graduates to start their businesses in Pullman.
Those who attended the charrette were allowed to submit suggestions that the professionals will discuss at 5:30 p.m. tonight during the second day of the charrette at Gladish.
Among those suggestions were adding a playground, having protected bicycling infrastructure and exploring traffic calming measures.
