Consultant: Pullman taking water conservation seriously

Pullman has made significant progress in conserving water but it must continue to make strides in slowing the decline of the local aquifer, according to a presentation made during Tuesday’s Pullman City Council meeting.
Ryan Withers, a consultant from RH2 Engineering, discussed ways Pullman can continue to increase water savings.
“The city’s in really good shape in terms of water conservation and water use efficiency, so our goal here is really to build upon that and to continue those efforts and incrementally try and improve wherever we can,” Withers said.
The city already takes a number of measures to promote water conservation such as providing rebates for high-efficiency toilets and high-efficiency washing machines and for replacing grass with water efficient landscaping. It also promotes water conservation in schools and collaborates with the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee in its conservation efforts.
Withers said if the city can reduce the average daily water demand per capita by 3 gallons per day by 2031, that will help it reach a goal of saving 183 million gallons of water during the next 10 years. That’s the equivalent of filling Martin Stadium 10 times, he said.
Withers recommended the city increase rebate amounts for the efficient toilets, increase credits to encourage turf replacement for lawns, provide recommendations to schools and businesses on how to reduce water use, and provide information about when residents should irrigate their lawns.
Councilor Nathan Weller said that while Pullman has made progress in slowing the decline of the aquifer, it may need to be more proactive. He said the city “really needs to start pushing to an uncomfortable position in order to plan for the future.”
“I think ultimately as we move forward we’re going to have to look at enforcement of some water restrictions as well,” he said.
Councilor Eileen Macoll said the only area where the city is lacking has been promoting the ways Pullman and PBAC have been supporting water conservation.
“I feel very good about what’s going on, of course there could always be more, and I think we need to let people know that a lot is being done,” she said.
Also on Tuesday, the council gave Pullman Transit approval to seek a Federal Transit Administration grant to help pay for an estimated $5.6 million expansion of its facility.
Transit Manager Wayne Thompson said the expansion would allow it to house all of its buses indoors when they are not on the road. He said the facility does not have enough room to house all 25 of its buses.
Keeping buses indoors will also reduce the risk of any harmful substances leaking into the nearby Palouse River.
The grant would cover 80 percent of the project cost, which is estimated to take three years to be completed.
The council also authorized the city to send out a request for proposals to create a marketing plan for the city. The city is interested in hiring a consultant or agency to develop a marketing plan intended to improve economic development in the city. The city has budgeted $10,000 for the first phase of this plan.
