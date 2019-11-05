The Idaho Association of County Recorders and Clerks and Idaho Women 100 are sponsoring a contest for the design of an “I Voted” sticker to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage in 2020.
The winning design will be featured on a commemorative sticker to be given to voters throughout the state of Idaho for all elections in 2020. Sticker designs should relate to voting and women’s suffrage.
The contest is open to all Idaho residents. Designs must be submitted before midnight Nov. 24 online to shortened link bit.ly/2WFDrUa.