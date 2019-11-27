Stivers Contra Dancing will host a Thanksgiving contra dance 4:30-9 p.m. Saturday at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., in Moscow.
Beginner’s dance lessons will begin at 4:30 p.m., followed by a public contra dance 6-9 p.m.
The dance will showcase contra dances such as the Grand March, Virginia Reel, Scottish Polka, Pattycake Polka, Hunting the Fox and Postie’s Jig.
Dancers will determine dance groups unless the caller asks for specific groupings. Beginners are encouraged to dance to what they know, and to watch and learn during dances they have not yet learned.
Swing and slow dancing will also be included.
Cost is $5 per person or $18 for a family of four or more.