The Latah County Democrats will have a “Conversation with Candidates” event at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Scenic 6 Park in Potlatch.
The event will feature party candidates from Idaho Dist. 5 and Latah County.
Those expected at the event include Idaho Sen. David Nelson, Dulce Kersting-Lark, candidate for Idaho house, Renee Love, candidate for Idaho house, Latah County commissioners Tom Lamar and Kathie LaFortune, and Bill Thompson, county prosecutor.
Organizers will provide canned and bottled drinks, prepackaged snacks and masks. Space will be provided to adequately social distance. Masks are required.
Attendees should bring their own lawn chair. Email micasberg@gmail.com for more or to RSVP.