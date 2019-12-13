A 20-year-old man from Mountlake Terrace, Wash., who pled guilty to third-degree child molestation was sentenced to three years of supervision and treatment Wednesday in Whitman County Superior Court.
Shiloh Johnston was arrested in March by the Mountlake Terrace Police Department following a report of a sex offense committed against an elementary school-aged child in Pullman.
Whitman County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau said Johnston has spent two months in jail and will have to spend more time in jail if he fails his treatments.
Johnston will also register as a sex offender.