Cooler temperatures and rain throughout the region have helped firefighters gain the upper hand on the wildfires that continue to burn, the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest reported Tuesday.
Fire activity and perimeter growth have decreased and the trend is expected to continue with more rain forecast in the coming days.
A few of the notable fires in the region include:
The Twin Lakes Fire about 23 miles southwest of Elk City in the Gospel Hump Wilderness is estimated to be about 1,000 acres and there is currently a closure order in place for the Square Mountain area. Fire managers are considering reducing or rescinding the closure based on weather forecasts.
The Caledonia Fire is about 18 miles northeast of the Kelly Fork work center in the North Fork ranger district. It is burning 1,469 acres and closure orders are still in place.
The Lower Twin Fire about 20 miles northeast of Headquarters is burning 1,856 acres in brush and timber. Closure order remain in place.
The Huckleberry Fire about 4 miles southeast of the Lochsa Historical Ranger Station. Fire size is at 456 acres and there are no closures order in place; however caution signs are posted at trailheads out of Wilderness Gateway campground to warn of fire within the area.
The Post Office Fire about 14 miles northwest of Powell is at 2,260 acres and fire activity continues to be moderate with isolated tree torching and short range spotting. Closure orders remain in place.
The Williams Creek Fire is 5 miles west of Orogrande in the Gospel Hump Wilderness and is about 16,084 acres. A closure order remains in effect but fire managers are looking at options to reduce or rescind the order.