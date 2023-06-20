Summer has nearly arrived, but some of the most recent temperatures might not feel like it.

The low temperature in Lewiston on Monday morning was 49 degrees. The average low for that day is 54 degrees and the record low is 43.

On the Palouse, the recorded low Monday morning was 41 degrees. The normal low for Pullman is 48 degrees. However, Pullman’s record low for that day is 35 degrees, so although it was much cooler than anticipated for June 19, it wasn’t the coldest it could have been, according to Jeremy Wolf, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Spokane.