Fire crews in central Idaho are expecting cooler weather and some precipitation over the weekend that will likely to slow fire activity.

Crews are continuing to work on structure and resource protection and some trails and roads remain closed because of the activity. Rafting resumed on the Main Salmon River from Corn Creek on Thursday but parties are urged not to linger in the fire area because jet boats are operating in support of the firefighting efforts.

The Elkhorn Fire that destroyed buildings at Allison Ranch and Yellow Pine Ranch last weekend remains at 23,940 acres. Crews have made progress protecting bridges, cabins, lodges and historical sites. Structure protection mainly involves setting up systems of water pumps, hose lines and sprinklers.

