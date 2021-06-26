The Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center, 1724 E. F St., will be open for extended hours to provide a cooling station for the Moscow community because of record-high temperatures forecasted this week, according to a city of Moscow news release.
Hours will be noon to 10 p.m. today and Sunday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays.
Other Moscow cooling locations that will be open to the public include: Eastside Marketplace, 1420 S. Blaine St., regular business hours; First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., hours vary; Palouse Mall, 1850 Pullman Road, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday; Trinity Baptist Church, 711 Fairview Drive, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday; and Venture Church, 417 S. Jackson St., noon to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.