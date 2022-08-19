With more high temperatures predicted in the coming weeks, local cooling centers offer a place to gather, beat the heat and relax. Several local libraries and community centers are keeping their doors open for anyone trying to stay cool.
In Moscow, Inland Oasis is open for any members of the public to cool off during open hours. Those hours are updated weekly based on volunteer schedules, and can be found on the West Side Food Pantry Facebook page, which is operated by Inland Oasis.
The public is welcome to cool off in any of the air-conditioned county library branches, including Moscow, Potlatch, Deary, Troy, Julietta, Genesee and Bovill. Hours and locations for each branch can be found at latahlibrary.org.
The city of Pullman has two designated locations for cooling centers. On weekdays, the Neill Public Library is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Saturday at 210 N. Grand Ave.
On weekends, the Pullman Senior Center is opened in the case on a heat advisory — typically from 2-6 p.m. It is located at 190 SE Crestview St., Building B.
Relief from the heat can also be found at some of the Whitman County libraries, including the Colfax library, open Monday through Saturday, and select days and hours in Albion, Colton, Endicott, Garfield, LaCrosse, Malden, Oaksdale, Palouse, Rosalia, St. John, Tekoa and Uniontown. The Farmington Library does not have air conditioning. Hours for each branch are available at whitcolib.org/about/locations-and-hours.