The monsters, ghosts and ghouls that stalk the town of Palouse every October are taking a vacation this year.
The organizers of the annual Haunted Palouse decided to cancel the event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They hope to continue the event next year.
Haunted Palouse co-chairwoman Nicole Flansburg said the volunteers discussed organizing a low-contact or no-contact event this year. They ultimately decided the health risks of inviting crowds of people to Palouse were too great, however.
“We all miss it,” she said.
For 18 years, volunteers worked hard to create “haunted” buildings and hay rides that scare willing participants from around the region. Large crowds flock the small city each year to test their bravery.
“There’s nights where the lines look overwhelming,” Flansburg said.
The event, however, provides more than just chills and thrills.
Proceeds from Haunted Palouse benefit local nonprofits and organizations, including the Lions Club and the Palouse Area Robotics Team. Flansburg said the event has raised $728,000 for those groups in the past 18 years. Some of that money funds scholarships for students.
Flansburg said she misses collaborating with the other volunteers to make Haunted Palouse happen.
She said creating the event is something that brings together people from all walks of life in the community. Volunteers begin working on Haunted Palouse as early as September to set up to spooky scenes in the downtown buildings and pull off the haunted hayride. Sometimes they work right up to the minute before Haunted Palouse opens.
“There’s really talented and twisted people working behind the scenes,” Flansburg said. “It’s a lot of fun.”
Co-chair Alexa Beckett looks forward to getting a running start on next year’s event.
She and Flansburg recently took over as co-chairs and want to continue its “long history” of success. Beckett said she is keeping an optimistic perspective and said this break may give the volunteers a chance to “recharge,” as it takes a lot of energy to put on the event.
This year, everybody needs to focus on their health, she said.
Flansburg hopes that in 2021 the event can return to what it used to be and she encouraged people to participate.
“It’s definitely something everybody should do at least once,” she said.
