Cost-free dual credit opportunities proposed across state

Reykdal

Washington is making progress on becoming the No. 1 state in education nationally but before it can achieve this, the state must lead the country in educational access and dual credit opportunities.

Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal spoke at a news conference Wednesday on the importance of giving equitable access to dual credit statewide. His proposal would invest about $100 million in education, giving high school students college credit opportunities with no cost to families.

“Unfortunately, we’re leaving students behind because of cost,” Reykdal said. “It isn’t the only solution, there’s preparation, there’s guidance and there’s all of the additional work. The cost is the biggest barrier.”

