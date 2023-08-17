Costs stemming from UI homicides exceed $1.2M

Scott Green

 Pete Caster/Tribune

The University of Idaho has spent more than $1.2 million in the aftermath of an off-campus quadruple homicide.

And as the university proceeds with its plan to tear down the murder scene, it will have to use some of its budget reserves to cover the costs.

“The expenditures related to the King Road house are ongoing, and have included security, removal of personal items for retrieval by family members, and remediation of hazardous substances in preparation for tearing down the existing structure,” President C. Scott Green said in an Aug. 1 letter to the Legislature. “We expect further expenditures in the future as we demolish the King Road property.”

