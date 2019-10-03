The Bovill and Deary community libraries will have a Halloween costume drive beginning Friday through Oct. 31.
The event is made possible by the Adventist Community Service Thrift Store. Children and parents can receive free costumes. Libraries will also be accepting donations of costumes.
The Bovill Community Library is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, and 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
The Deary Community Library is open 3-6 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
For more information about this event, contact branch manager Brittany Griffin in Bovill at (208) 826-3451 or Deary at (208) 877-1664.