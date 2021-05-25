Cottonwood man still missing after boat accident Saturday

Officials who have been searching for a Cottonwood man missing since a boating accident on the Salmon River on Saturday are now considering “a worst-case scenario,” Idaho County Chief Deputy Brian Hewson said Monday.
More than 70 people from multiple agencies and other volunteers scoured the river, banks and hillsides about 2 miles upstream from the Pine Bar Recreation Area on the Salmon River looking for David Spencer, 31. Spencer had been in a 16-foot Bass Master boat, fishing with his brother, Peter, when the boat flipped in the water and sank immediately Saturday, Hewson said.
Peter Spencer made it to shore but David Spencer has not yet been seen. He was wearing black clothing and wasn’t wearing a life jacket, the sheriff’s office reported.
Hewson said the main search was called off Sunday night after two days of intensive search that included foot patrols, search dog teams, jet boats, fixed wing aircraft and a helicopter. Hewson said the hillside bordering the river also was searched in case Spencer had made it out of the water and walked up to safety.
But searchers have had no luck, he said.
“It’s now, we’re kind of down to the worst-case scenario and the family realizes that,” Hewson said. “I feel for the family. I pray for the family; they’re wonderful, beautiful people.”
Hewson said Spencer and his wife, Danielle, have seven children.
“We’re just to the stage of road patrols where we’ll be watching the water daily, hoping, pushing toward recovery now,” Hewson added.
When the accident happened, Hewson said, the river was running about 24,000 cubic feet per second. It has dropped in the past two days about a thousand cubic feet.